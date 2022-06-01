Daughter sentenced for mortgage fraud after duping dad into purchase

Clare Roughley’s father had agreed to act as a guarantor for her mortgage. Unbeknown to him, she actually took out the mortgage in his name, according to reports.

The 40-year-old from Eccleston managed to mislead solicitors and the mortgage company into believing that she was acting on her father’s behalf between November 2015 and July 2016.

Her father was named as sole proprietor of the property and liable for payments on the £50,000 loan, despite being close to retirement age.

Roughley was last year jailed for stealing £325,000 from family members and an older woman she was caring for.

The mortgage fraud came to light in 2020 when the wider thefts were exposed.

Prosecuting Peter Hussey told the court she has caused her family “so much upset and stress”.

The mortgage payment is currently on hold until court proceedings are resolved.

Summarising, Recorder Shafi QC, told Roughley: “You effectively used your father without his knowledge to secure a mortgage for your property.

“Your father is absolutely blameless in this situation and had nothing but the intention to help his daughter, as any good father would.”

Roughley was given a three-year concurrent sentence so it will not affect her expected release date from jail.