Rest Less launches mortgage advice service for over 50s community

Rest Less, a digital community for people in their 50s, 60s and beyond, has launched a mortgage advice arm.

Rest Less Mortgages is headed up by adviser Teddy Cenaj, who has previously worked at L&C and Habito.

He will be supported by equity release specialist Tony Tobin to offer fee-free advice across mortgages including buy-to-let, retirement interest-only mortgages and equity release.

The community offers members flexible work, learning and volunteering opportunities.

And over the past three years, since its launch, the firm has expanded its financial services offering with the inclusion of a money section.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less (pictured), said: “Midlife is a time of significant transition for people, whether in terms of work, relationships or their finances. There are major property decisions to be made however navigating the full suite of later life lending options can be difficult and it’s hard to know where to turn for advice.

“Should we downsize, how do we pay off existing interest-only mortgages, what should we do about inheritance tax on our property, should we help our children buy their first home – these are just some of the enquiries we are getting from our members on a regular basis.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Rest Less Mortgages to help meet the complex needs of our members and to provide them with quality, reliable fee-free advice across the whole of the market.”

Teddy Cenaj added: “Often customers come to us with complex needs or a specific problem to solve. Being able to offer fee-free advice across the entire suite of lending options available in later life – from standard mortgages to Retirement Interest Only mortgages to equity release – puts us in a strong place to be able to provide the best advice for our members.

“Rest Less Mortgages offers customers in their 50s and 60s bespoke advice to address their specific needs as they navigate the many transitions that come with midlife and the implications on their property ownership.”