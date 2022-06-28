You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages teams up with Econveyancer in panel management partnership

  • 28/06/2022
Just Mortgages has launched a panel management partnership with Econveyancer, which will give the company’s brokers access to over 70 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms.

The partnership is through Openwork Conveyancing and brokers will also be able to use features like DigitalMove, which digitises the homebuying and selling process.

Another feature is Rapid Remortgages, which aims to make a remortgage as fast and easy as a product transfer.

Brokers will also be able to choose an enhanced SpicerHaart Conveycing option called JM Legal, which uses eWay case management tool. It provided electronic quote, instruction and advanced case tracking.

This Spicerhaart option has 10 conveyancers on its panel.

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at Econveyancer, said she was delighted to launch this new panel management partnership with Just Mortgages.

She said it took a “rigorous approach” to maintaining the quality of the Econveyancer panel and it was “closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards”, and this was especially important due to high volume of property transactions.

“This is especially crucial in new build where time is often of the essence. We know that conveyancing is such an important part of the mortgage process and can play a crucial role in a client’s experience, we therefore continue to invest in the ongoing development of Econveyancer to ensure we continue to enhance that experience,” Rodrigues noted.

Carl Parker, national director of the self-employed division at Just Mortgages, said: “Conveyancing is an element of the homebuying and advice process that can cause the most stress and headaches, so we have teamed up with the team at Econveyancer in order to smooth out this process. At the same time our SpicerHaart offering has also improved.

“This is a valuable expansion of the service and support that our self-employed brokers enjoy as a part of the Just Mortgages family which should make our advice process more seamless than ever. This makes life easier for our brokers and their clients.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.