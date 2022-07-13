You are here: Home - News -

Rentround launches mortgage broker lead generation tool

by:
  • 13/07/2022
Rentround launches mortgage broker lead generation tool
The estate and letting agent comparison platform, Rentround, has opened a mortgage broker comparison and lead generation platform, The Perfect Broker.

The platform is co-founded by Rentround founder Raj Dosanjh and Sandip Sekhon, founder of crowdfunding platform GoGetFunding.

The new comparison platform will generate leads by offering mortgage clients the chance to compare broker fees, services, awards and location.

Dosanjh said Rentround’s technology had been used to develop The Perfect Broker.

He said: “Brokers just need to enter a few of their service details, including fees, type of advice offered and any available promotions. They’ll then be added to applicable comparison results.”

To see a comparison, mortgage clients enter financial details about their mortgage and property as well as their contact information, they can then select a broker to send their details to.

The platform does not charge commission, instead it charges either £99 plus VAT on a monthly subscription, or via a bespoke pay per lead.

It accommodates all types of mortgage requirements, including first-time buyers, buy to let and remortgage, which will be be directly marketed to around 5,000 monthly users of the estate agent and letting agent platform Rentround. This is expected to generate a higher amount of buy-to-let leads for brokers.

Dosanjh added: “We’ve completed a trial with a handful of brokers. Response rates and appointment booked rates have been strong.

“This is only phase one. We already have a ton of features that are in development which we’re excited about.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.