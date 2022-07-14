Skipton promotes Jonathan Evans to national account manager

Jonathan Evans has been promoted to national acount lead at Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries.

Evans has been with Skipton for more than seven years, initially joining as business development manager (BDM) for Scotland.

Prior to that he was a BDM for Santander based in Glasgow for around two years, and before that he spent nearly nine years with Lloyds Banking Group in various business and relationship manager roles.

Evans said that he was excited about the new role and was “looking forward to working closely with key stakeholders within networks and mortgage clubs”.

He continued: “I will provide a high level of support for them and their members and aim to deliver mutually beneficial projects for both Skipton and our key accounts.”

Evans added that he would be working closely with key accounts to promote the mutual’s proposition and was looking to “form strong, meaningful relationships”.

“I’ll bring to life Skipton’s mission, strategy and goals with our key accounts. We have invested heavily in technology, service and our people and are well positioned to achieve our goal of becoming a top 10 lender. We can help brokers and customers by making things easier for them by lending with a human touch, powered by brilliant people, tech and data,” he said.