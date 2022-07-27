Central Trust adds family let and let to buy deals to offering

First and second charge lender Central Trust has launched family let and let to buy products to its range.

The family let products will be available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) and the let to buy offering will be available up to 75 per cent LTV. Loans between £10,000 and £250,000 can be taken out across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each range allows up to two adverse status points in the last year, anything older than 12 months will be overlooked. Rates begin from 8.6 per cent.

Maeve Ward (pictured), commercial operations director at Central Trust, said: “As a lender, we are always looking for ways to make a positive impact in new and existing markets and in developing our proposition to offer additional choice and opportunity for our broker partners and their clients.

“The launch of our family let and let to buy range certainly adds a new dimension to our lending proposition.”

She added: “These are not the most straightforward lending scenarios which is why we provide brokers with exceptional levels of support through our mortgage helpdesk and technologically advanced portal. Support which will help brokers provide alternative solutions through a more holistic lending approach.”