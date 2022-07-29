You are here: Home - News -

Minimum and maximum loan gap rises 28 per cent YOY to £133,000 – MBT Affordability

  • 29/07/2022
Minimum and maximum loan gap rises 28 per cent YOY to £133,000 – MBT Affordability
The gap between the minimum and maximum mortgage loan size requested by borrowers is now £133,000, up from £104,00 in the same period last year.

According to MBT Affordability, this is the highest seen since the firm started recording this data in January last year.

In January 2021 the minimum and maximum loan gap was £88,000.

The report added that the proportion of mortgage enquiries where customers were offered the loan size they wanted stayed stable at 76 per cent.

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive at Mortgage Broker Tools, said the rising cost of living was being factored into lender affordability calculators, and this impact was greater for those on lower incomes.

She said this had led to the greater disparity between maximum and minimum loans to borrowers.

Toumadj added: “However, there are still lenders able to provide the loan sizes that borrowers are requesting and our data shows that more than three quarters of mortgage enquiries are still able to secure the loan size requested from at least one lender.

“In this environment, comprehensive research amongst a wide group of lenders is vital to ensure that clients are able to access the loan size they need. While previously this might have meant endless legwork and hours on the phone, a tech platform is now the broker’s best weapon – and MBT Affordability is the most comprehensive lender panel out there.”

She said that MBT Affordability should be the “first stop for brokers looking to ensure that their clients get the best deal possible”.

