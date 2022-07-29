You are here: Home - News -

News

Primis adds Investec to lender panel

by:
  • 29/07/2022
  • 0
Primis adds Investec to lender panel
Investec has become the first private bank to join Primis Mortgage Network’s lender panel.

The bank offers residential and buy-to-let mortgages for high net worth individuals in England and Wales, with an income of £300,000 and more and a net asset value of over £3m. 

It underwrites cases on a bespoke basis and can lend up to a high loan to value tier. 

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Investec to our panel, in a move which ensures our brokers continue to have access to the broadest range of products available, in order to best serve their clients’ needs.  

“Their bespoke products will add real value when it comes to the highly specialised high net worth sector.” 

Peter Izard, head of intermediary business development at Investec, added: “We truly understand the idiosyncrasies of the high-net-worth client market. Our dedicated team focusing on the intermediary market, of both business development managers and private bankers, means we are well placed to understand the sector’s complexities.  

“Our addition to the panel will open up new opportunities for advisers and their clients and we are pleased to provide this support.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.