Primis adds Investec to lender panel

Investec has become the first private bank to join Primis Mortgage Network’s lender panel.

The bank offers residential and buy-to-let mortgages for high net worth individuals in England and Wales, with an income of £300,000 and more and a net asset value of over £3m.

It underwrites cases on a bespoke basis and can lend up to a high loan to value tier.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Investec to our panel, in a move which ensures our brokers continue to have access to the broadest range of products available, in order to best serve their clients’ needs.

“Their bespoke products will add real value when it comes to the highly specialised high net worth sector.”

Peter Izard, head of intermediary business development at Investec, added: “We truly understand the idiosyncrasies of the high-net-worth client market. Our dedicated team focusing on the intermediary market, of both business development managers and private bankers, means we are well placed to understand the sector’s complexities.

“Our addition to the panel will open up new opportunities for advisers and their clients and we are pleased to provide this support.”