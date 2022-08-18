Natwest makes series of criteria changes

Natwest has joined other lenders in adjusting its mortgage critiera, including the increase of the maximum loan to value (LTV) for new-build buy-to-let houses and flats. The maximum LTV starting today is rising from 65 per cent to 75 per cent.

For capital and interest mortgages up to 75 per cent LTV, Natwest also raised its maximum loan to income (LTI) ratio to 5.5 times income for a single borrower earning more than £75,000 or for joint applicants earning more than a combined £100,000.

On residential loans, the bank said increased its maximum loan sizes for most LTV bands, allowing people to borrow a greater amount.

It will now lend an unlimited amount at 60 per cent LTV; up to £7.5m at 75 per cent LTV; up to £2.55m at 80 and 85 per cent LTV. In addition, it said it would lend up to £750,000 at 90 per cent LTV and up to £570,000 at 95 percent LTV.

Additionally, the stress rate on its buy to let five-year fixes and its buy to let like-for-like remortgages have both increased from 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent.