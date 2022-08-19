You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/08/2022

by:
  • 19/08/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/08/2022
The news that long-term fixed rate lender, Perenna, gained its banking licence with restrictions, and consequently received £100m in enquiries in one day were among most read this week.

Other stories that piqued readers’ interest included a warning that first-time buyers should not apply for Help to Buy after August, advice to brokers on how to get through a potential recession and the launch of a 95 per cent loan to value scheme in autumn.

 

First-time buyers warned ‘not to bother’ with Help to Buy applications after August

This predicted recession will be unlike the 2008 crash – analysis

Perenna garners over £100m in enquiries in a day following banking licence update

‘Here today, gone tomorrow’: Why the shelf life of mortgages is shrinking – L&G Mortgage Club

Low risk 95 per cent LTV mortgage scheme to launch in autumn

Asking prices fall for first time this year – Rightmove

 

Surging fixed rates make a case for tracker mortgages – West One Loans

 

Perenna given banking licence with restrictions from FCA and PRA

Inflation to hit 18 per cent for Britain’s poorest families

Just Mortgages promotes pair to financial services director roles

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.