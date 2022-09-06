Reliance Bank updates mortgage product range and maintains cashback

Reliance Bank has refreshed its mortgage product range and maintained cashback incentives for key worker and shared ownership completions.

The mortgage product range is available to both intermediary market and direct.

Key worker mortgages start from 3.5 per cent for two-year fixed rates and for 3.99 per cent for five-year fixed rates.

Products are available up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) for purchase and remortgage applications.

Key worker applicants receive £400 cashback within 60 days of completion. This does not apply to cases where the qualifying loan amount was less than £125,000.

Shared ownership mortgages begin from 4.75 per cent for two-year fixed rates and five-year fixed rates start from 4.85 per cent.

The above applicants can receive £850 cashback within 60 days of completion and does now apply to cases where the borrowing amount is less than £75,000 qualifying loan amount.

The lender added that minimum loan amounts have remained unchanged and it does not offer free valuations or free legals.

Products are portable and early repayment charge treatment remains unchanged.

End dates have been extended to 30 November 2024 for two-year fixed rates and to 30 November 2027 for five-year fixed rates.

Gareth Byrne (pictured), head of mortgages for Reliance Bank, said: “It’s good to re-enter the market after a period of time spent improving service levels.

“I am pleased that we have maintained our cashback incentives for both key worker mortgage completions and shared ownership mortgage completions. This helps to further demonstrate how Reliance Bank’s mortgage lending is designed to have a positive social impact.”