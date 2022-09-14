Income and Protection Awareness Week rescheduled for October

Income and Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) has been rescheduled to October in light of the Queen’s death and funeral.

The online series of events for advisers to discuss the importance of income protection was meant to take place on 19 to 23 September. However, as 19 September is the day of the Queen’s funeral and also a bank holiday, this has been moved to 17 to 21 October.

Many businesses and services are expected to be closed on this day.

Organisers Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) said: “For those who’ve registered to attend any or all of the IPAW days, your registration will remain valid, so no need to register again, and you’ll receive an email with your attendee link just before the lunchtime broadcast.”

The content of the event is expected to remain the same, with the Tuesday session focusing on how mortgage brokers can introduce income protection to their clients.