You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB ups resi and BTL rates; Platform withdraws new business range – round-up

by:
  • 23/09/2022
  • 0
TSB ups resi and BTL rates; Platform withdraws new business range – round-up
TSB has increased the rates across its residential and buy-to-let ranges and introduced some new products.

The lender has increased its two-year fixed first-time buyer, house purchase and remortgage rates by up to 0.2 per cent, with rates now starting from 4.74 per cent.

TSB has also increased selective affordable housing rates by around 0.65 per cent.

The lender has also introduced fee-free five-year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase products, with pricing beginning from 4.64 per cent.

It has also brought out three-year fixed rate remortgage products, which start from 4.49 per cent.

The lender has also released five-year fixed rate shared equity first-time buyer and house purchase products with pricing beginning from 5.04 per cent.

TSB has withdrawn five-year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase products between 85 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee.

On the buy-to-let side, two-year fixed rate house purchase and remortgage rates have gone up by 0.5 per cent, with both starting from 4.59 per cent.

TSB has introduced five-year fixed rate house purchase and remortgage products with rates beginning at 4.39 per cent.

 

Platform withdraws new business range

Platform has said that from 22 September it will temporarily withdraw its new business range.

It said that this was due to “unprecedented demand” for its products and it wanted to “maintain application processing expectations”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.