TSB ups resi and BTL rates; Platform withdraws new business range – round-up

TSB has increased the rates across its residential and buy-to-let ranges and introduced some new products.

The lender has increased its two-year fixed first-time buyer, house purchase and remortgage rates by up to 0.2 per cent, with rates now starting from 4.74 per cent.

TSB has also increased selective affordable housing rates by around 0.65 per cent.

The lender has also introduced fee-free five-year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase products, with pricing beginning from 4.64 per cent.

It has also brought out three-year fixed rate remortgage products, which start from 4.49 per cent.

The lender has also released five-year fixed rate shared equity first-time buyer and house purchase products with pricing beginning from 5.04 per cent.

TSB has withdrawn five-year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase products between 85 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee.

On the buy-to-let side, two-year fixed rate house purchase and remortgage rates have gone up by 0.5 per cent, with both starting from 4.59 per cent.

TSB has introduced five-year fixed rate house purchase and remortgage products with rates beginning at 4.39 per cent.

Platform withdraws new business range

Platform has said that from 22 September it will temporarily withdraw its new business range.

It said that this was due to “unprecedented demand” for its products and it wanted to “maintain application processing expectations”.