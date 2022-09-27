Tech provider Mast becomes member of IMLA

Fintech Mast Technologies has today become the latest associate member to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

Mast bills itself as a technology provider “aiming to bring speed and simplicity to the mortgage journey”.

The company, which raised £1.2m in seed investment in June this year, works with lenders to streamline the processes and help borrowers obtain mortgages faster.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Mast as the latest associate member of IMLA, and we look forward to their valuable contributions at our upcoming discussions.

“As a provider of technology infrastructure for lenders, they’ll be bringing a unique perspective and one which other IMLA members will be keen to hear.”

Joy Joseph Abisaab, Mast co-founder and chief executive officer, added: “We started Mast with the ambition to build the next generation of mortgage origination technology infrastructure.

“We are excited to join IMLA, to contribute and be closer to all members we are building solutions for, and bake in more of their feedback into our future plans.”

The association currently has 68 members, which includes 52 full members and 16 associate members.

Full members are lenders involved in the intermediary mortgage market, while associate membership is for firms that work closely with lenders.