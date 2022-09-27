You are here: Home - News -

News

Tech provider Mast becomes member of IMLA

by:
  • 27/09/2022
  • 0
Tech provider Mast becomes member of IMLA
Fintech Mast Technologies has today become the latest associate member to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

Mast bills itself as a technology provider “aiming to bring speed and simplicity to the mortgage journey”.

The company, which raised £1.2m in seed investment in June this year, works with lenders to streamline the processes and help borrowers obtain mortgages faster.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Mast as the latest associate member of IMLA, and we look forward to their valuable contributions at our upcoming discussions.

“As a provider of technology infrastructure for lenders, they’ll be bringing a unique perspective and one which other IMLA members will be keen to hear.”

Joy Joseph Abisaab, Mast co-founder and chief executive officer, added: “We started Mast with the ambition to build the next generation of mortgage origination technology infrastructure.

“We are excited to join IMLA, to contribute and be closer to all members we are building solutions for, and bake in more of their feedback into our future plans.”

The association currently has 68 members, which includes 52 full members and 16 associate members.

Full members are lenders involved in the intermediary mortgage market, while associate membership is for firms that work closely with lenders.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.