You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage searches skyrocket 20 per cent while products tumble 17 per cent

by:
  • 28/09/2022
  • 0
Mortgage searches skyrocket 20 per cent while products tumble 17 per cent
As the mortgage market reels in the aftermath of the Chancellor’s mini Budget, searches head north while product availability goes in the other direction, according to new research.

In its latest mortgage findings survey, Twenty7tec said yesterday saw a record number of daily mortgage searches. For the first time ever, the company handled over 100,000 queries in a day – a total of 101,620 searches.

Nathan Reilly, director of customer relationships said: “In the past week, we have set new records for the total number of daily mortgage searches as an industry.

“The 100,000 daily mortgage searches we saw on our platform yesterday was a 14.3 per cent increase on the previous day.”

Reilly added the record rise had been driven by the remortgage market, noting that remortgaging accounted for 54.6 per cent of the market yesterday, well ahead of its 45 per cent long-term average.

 

Supply tap turned off

Meanwhile, as Mortgage Solutions reported yesterday, the total number of mortgage products available in the market dropped significantly for the second day running.

Twenty7tec noted that, yesterday, it had seen the lowest number of products in the market since 15 March 2021, during the previous stamp duty holiday.

According to the company, there were 11,339 products in the market compared to 12,489 the day before and 13,717 two days ago – a 17.3 per cent drop in products in just two days.

However, Reilly confirmed that not all products had been hit equally.

He said: “Not all loan to value (LTV) ranges have been equally affected over the past two days. Lenders have withdrawn 19.95 per cent of their products where the maximum LTV is 95 per cent compared to just 6.5 per cent where the maximum LTV is 75 per cent.

“It’s different to where we were a couple of years ago in the midst of the pandemic as there are still products available at all LTV ranges for purchase and remortgage across the market.”

Despite, the record uplift in searches and drop in products, Reilly was optimistic that the situation would normalise in the next few days.

He said: “This is likely just a short-term pinch point that the market will price as and when things settle down over coming days. The simple fact is that there’s plenty of cash still available to lend.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.