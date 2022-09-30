Liz Truss must meet with mortgage lenders this weekend, say Lib Dems

Prime minister Liz Truss has been urged to hold an emergency meeting with mortgage lenders after a week of turmoil in the sector following the mini Budget last Friday.

Mortgage lenders rushed to pull products and revise rates, amid fears the Bank of England would hike the base rate sooner and faster than previously expected.

The chaos has created anxiety and uncertainty for borrowers, mortgage brokers reported.

This morning Number 10 confirmed Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had met with the OBR’s Budget Responsibility Committee.

The upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on 23 November, and the economic and fiscal outlook was discussed.

And the two groups will work closely together throughout the forecast process and beyond.

It comes after alarm that an OBR report or forecast was not published alongside the chancellor’s mini Budget that sent financial markets spinning.

‘Plunged our country into crisis’

However, the prime minister must now do more and meet with lenders to take direct action on mortgages, according to Liberal Democrat treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney.

She said: “The Conservatives have plunged our country into an economic crisis and what’s worse is that the damage is purely self inflicted.

“Rather than head off on a jolly to party conference this weekend, Liz Truss should hold an emergency meeting with mortgage lenders in Number 10 to fix the chaos caused by her budget.

“Millions of people are being left in an anxious limbo. Some are struggling to get the mortgages they need to get on the housing ladder while others are being worried sick about losing their homes, all because of this government’s catastrophic failure.

“It would be unforgivable for Conservative ministers to sit around talking amongst themselves instead of taking action to out this mess.

“The buck stops with the Prime Minister, she must not leave innocent mortgage borrowers to pick up the bill.”

Number 10 has been contacted for comment.