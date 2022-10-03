Buckinghamshire Building Society expands sales and processing teams

Buckinghamshire Building Society has expanded its mortgage sales and processing teams.

Matt McDougall joins the field business development team from TMP Sherwins and Lloyds Banking Group.

And Owen Emmerson, previously of Salcey Mortgages, has been added to the telephony BDM team.

Meanwhile, Simon Leslie has taken a role in the recently formed pre-application team, following a restructure of the mortgage department to help improve service levels.

The specialist lender has made several other hires in recent months, including Paul Johnson, who has spent over 35 years in the industry, as well as additions across the administration and processing teams.

‘Perfect time to strengthen our team’

Claire Askham, head of mortgages (pictured), said “We’re continually speaking to brokers and listening to their feedback.

“We know that now, more than ever, it’s so important for brokers to be able to pick up the phone and discuss their cases directly with us.

“We manually underwrite all of our applications, so recruiting the right people with the right experience and expertise is key to strengthening our proposition and supporting our clients.

“Looking towards the end of this year and into 2023 we’re expecting market conditions to remain unsettled. Therefore, now feels like the perfect time to strengthen our team of experts to allow us to continue offering the level of service we’re renowned for.”