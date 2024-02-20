You are here: Home - News -

News

Nottingham BS teams up with Mqube to introduce AI underwriting

by:
  • 20/02/2024
  • 0
Nottingham BS teams up with Mqube to introduce AI underwriting
Nottingham Building Society has partnered with mortgage origination platform Mqube to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) functions with its existing infrastructure.

The mutual will use a platform called Origo to speed up underwriting by handling the complete process from application to completion with the use of AI.  

The platform assesses documents and data in real time and will only request additional information if this cannot be sourced elsewhere. Nottingham Building Society expected this will help it to provide a quicker service, reduce costs and lower risks. The mutual also believes this will enable it to make adjustments faster. 

Mqube, which last year partnered with Thought Machine, will work with the mutual to customise Origo. The AI platform is already live and being used by Mqube’s subsidiary, Mpowered Mortgages. It is also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). 

 

Innovative mortgage technology 

Paul Howley, chief technology and transformation officer at Nottingham Building Society, said: “At Nottingham Building Society, we’re going through an exciting period of change as we focus on the question of what mutuality means in the modern world. In 2024, borrowers face potentially more challenges than ever before, and we’re evolving our mortgage proposition to ensure we can really have an impact on growing homeownership and supporting a wider range of borrowers. To do this, we will need to be innovative and embrace new technologies, and our partnership with Mqube is a major step on the road to achieving that goal. 

“We are confident that this sophisticated new technology-driven platform from Mqube will help us better serve our customers by speeding up and smoothing out the mortgage journey. We’re excited by the new possibilities the technology will open up for us and we’re delighted to be working with such an innovative partner.” 

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of Mqube, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Nottingham Building Society to help transform their underwriting process. At Mqube, we are on a mission to make the mortgage journey better for everyone, by increasing speed and bringing certainty to borrowers faster. 

“Our Origo platform is used by our lender firm Mpowered, and it is exciting that through this partnership, so many other brokers and customers will be able to take advantage of the benefits it provides. We are delighted Nottingham Building Society has chosen to use Origo and we are excited to be in conversations with other building societies and banks about the benefits our platform can bring to their businesses, so that as an industry we can collectively enhance the mortgage experience and improve outcomes across the market.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.