You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest lifts rates by more than one per cent and cuts cashback

by:
  • 03/10/2022
  • 0
Natwest lifts rates by more than one per cent and cuts cashback
Natwest has increased the pricing on its mortgage rates for new and existing borrowers by as much as 1.78 per cent.

The product to see the largest increase was the two-year fixed buy-to-let purchase mortgage at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and a £995 fee for new borrowers. This is now priced at 5.72 per cent, up from 4.09 per cent. 

Other changes to two-year fixes for buy-to-let borrowers apply to deals at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, for purchase and remortgage, with either no fee, a £995 fee or a £1,495 fee. 

Rates begin at 5.67 per cent for a 60 or 75 per cent LTV deal with a £1,495 fee, up to 5.95 per cent for fee-free deals. 

Across five-year fixes for the same borrower type, rates have risen by as much as 132 basis points (bps) up to 85 per cent LTV. 

Green buy-to-let mortgages have gone up by up to 168bps and apply to two and five-year fixes at 65 and 75 per cent LTV. 

Other pricing changes for new borrowers apply to two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage products between 60 and 90 per cent LTV. Rates have risen by as much as 146bps, with this increase being applied to the two-year fixed remortgage at 80 per cent LTV and a £995 fee, now priced at 5.79 per cent. 

Shared equity, mortgage guarantee, and rate switcher mortgages have also seen an increase in pricing.

 

Cashback cut 

For first-time buyers, rate increases of up to 152bps have been made to two and five-year fixes up to 90 per cent LTV. Additionally, Natwest has reduced the cashback incentive offered to first-time buyers from £1,000 to £250. 

 

Stress rate change 

Natwest has increased the stress rate applied to buy-to-let mortgages in its pricing update. 

Now, the stress rate for two-year products is 7.83 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent. The stress rate for like-for-like remortgages and five-year mortgages is 7.44 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.