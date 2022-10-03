Natwest lifts rates by more than one per cent and cuts cashback

The product to see the largest increase was the two-year fixed buy-to-let purchase mortgage at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and a £995 fee for new borrowers. This is now priced at 5.72 per cent, up from 4.09 per cent.
Other changes to two-year fixes for buy-to-let borrowers apply to deals at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, for purchase and remortgage, with either no fee, a £995 fee or a £1,495 fee.
Rates begin at 5.67 per cent for a 60 or 75 per cent LTV deal with a £1,495 fee, up to 5.95 per cent for fee-free deals.
Across five-year fixes for the same borrower type, rates have risen by as much as 132 basis points (bps) up to 85 per cent LTV.
Green buy-to-let mortgages have gone up by up to 168bps and apply to two and five-year fixes at 65 and 75 per cent LTV.
Other pricing changes for new borrowers apply to two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage products between 60 and 90 per cent LTV. Rates have risen by as much as 146bps, with this increase being applied to the two-year fixed remortgage at 80 per cent LTV and a £995 fee, now priced at 5.79 per cent.
Shared equity, mortgage guarantee, and rate switcher mortgages have also seen an increase in pricing.
Cashback cut
For first-time buyers, rate increases of up to 152bps have been made to two and five-year fixes up to 90 per cent LTV. Additionally, Natwest has reduced the cashback incentive offered to first-time buyers from £1,000 to £250.
Stress rate change
Natwest has increased the stress rate applied to buy-to-let mortgages in its pricing update.
Now, the stress rate for two-year products is 7.83 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent. The stress rate for like-for-like remortgages and five-year mortgages is 7.44 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent.