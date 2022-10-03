You are here: Home - News -

OnLadder hires consultant to push through FCA authorisation

by:
  • 03/10/2022
OnLadder hires consultant to push through FCA authorisation
OnLadder has hired of James Bishop as a consultant.

 

He was most recently working for Harrods Bank on launching new products and distribution to the intermediary market.

The appointment comes as OnLadder seeks authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for its solutions for first-time buyers.

Bishop has more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry working for lenders, including sales and underwriting roles.

Part of his role at OnLadder is to aid the process of FCA authorisation with his experience, then to guide the distribution through the intermediary markets.

On its launch, OnLadder says it will offer a more flexible form of deposit financing to enable first time buyers achieve their goal of stepping onto the property ladder quickly and responsibly.

 

‘First-time buyers…given a raw deal’

Cameron Orcutt, chief executive of OnLadder (pictured), said: “I’m very pleased that we have managed to secure James’ services. He will provide invaluable help to the team with our authorisation strategy and our launch plans.

“First-time buyers have been given a raw deal for nearly 20 years now. OnLadder plans to tackle this situation head on with a flexible deposit financing solution and James’ appointment takes us one step closer to realising these plans.”

Bishop added: “I am extremely excited to be working at OnLadder, both as a new start-up business and because it has the laudable aim of helping first-time buyers on to the property ladder.

“First-time buyers are vital for a healthy property market and I believe we can make a huge difference to people as they look to become property owners.

“Joining a new company at this stage is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to being able to help towards the authorisation and launch of a new lender.”

