Property firms kicked off Ombudsman scheme

Each of the firms were referred to the scheme’s independent Compliance Committee after failing to recompense customers as instructed. The committee then determined that they should all be kicked out of the scheme.

Home Trader Properties, a sales and letting agent in London, had failed to inform a landlord customer that their guaranteed rent agreement had expired, with the tenant accruing significant rent arrears. The firm was told to pay £1,500, and the TPO noted that it appears to still be trading, with properties for sale and let both on its own website and Zoopla.

Another sales and lettings agent to be expelled was Hardman Estates, based in Crewe, which was found to have failed to transfer more than four months of rent to a landlord, as well as ignoring emails around the money owed. It was ordered to pay almost £2,000 in the missing rent, as well as £300 compensation, which it failed to do. It is no longer trading.

Strasmore Group, a sales and lettings agent in Ilford, was the subject of a series of complaints from a single landlord which resulted in the total award of almost £8,500. It is now going through liquidation.

Mark Warren, a Manchester-based sales and letting agent, was told to pay £125 to a landlord after failing to notify the landlord when health and safety certificates were set to expire. It appears to still be trading.

Finally, New Estate Management, a block and estate management firm in Nottingham, failed to pay £1,000 following a series of issues, including failing to inform residents that cleaning services would be carried out by themselves and the poor standard of work in general. TPO said it believes the firm is still trading.

TPO said that demand for its services were ever growing, with more than 45,000 enquiries in 2021.This resulted in 2,224 financial awards to customers, of which 2,193 were paid.

Other relevant bodies, including Local and National Trading Standards, will be informed of the expulsions so that further investigations can be carried out. The firms will not be able to register with other redress schemes until these compensation awards have been paid.