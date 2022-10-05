You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide extends rate switch window to six months

by:
  • 05/10/2022
  • 0
Nationwide extends rate switch window to six months
Nationwide will now allow existing members to reserve a switcher product six months before their current deal matures.

The change comes into effect from today and is an increase from five months previously. The lender said that this would allow members to lock into a new product earlier.

Nationwide added that it has enabled four switcher start dates, up from three previously.

For instance, for a deal that would end 31 January, borrowers can choose 1 November, 1 December, 1 January or 1 February for when the new rate follows the old rate.

Several lenders have been lengthening their rate switch windows, with Barclays nearly doubling its rate switch window for existing customers from 90 days to 150 days.

 

Switch window extensions welcomed

Brokers have said that rate switch windows usually range from three to four months but that over the past year more lenders are extending them to six months.

The move has been broadly welcomed by brokers, who say that the move would give customers more options and increased flexibility. It will also improve lender’s client retention as it would match typical remortgage windows.

Product switch and remortgage is expected to become more dominant in the coming months as £100bn of remortgages are due in October and December.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.