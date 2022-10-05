Nationwide extends rate switch window to six months

Nationwide will now allow existing members to reserve a switcher product six months before their current deal matures.

The change comes into effect from today and is an increase from five months previously. The lender said that this would allow members to lock into a new product earlier.

Nationwide added that it has enabled four switcher start dates, up from three previously.

For instance, for a deal that would end 31 January, borrowers can choose 1 November, 1 December, 1 January or 1 February for when the new rate follows the old rate.

Several lenders have been lengthening their rate switch windows, with Barclays nearly doubling its rate switch window for existing customers from 90 days to 150 days.

Switch window extensions welcomed

Brokers have said that rate switch windows usually range from three to four months but that over the past year more lenders are extending them to six months.

The move has been broadly welcomed by brokers, who say that the move would give customers more options and increased flexibility. It will also improve lender’s client retention as it would match typical remortgage windows.

Product switch and remortgage is expected to become more dominant in the coming months as £100bn of remortgages are due in October and December.