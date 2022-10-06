You are here: Home - News -

ESBS joins Brilliant Solutions lending panel

  • 06/10/2022
Leicestershire-based ESBS, or Earl Shilton Building Society, has joined Brilliant Solutions lending panel.

Brilliant Solutions’ intermediary members can now access ESBS’ “common-sense and flexible approach” to underwriting.

The lender offers home mover, remortgage, self-build, first-time buyer, professional, agricultural-tie, later life lending, self-employed, construction industry scheme mortgages, Right to Acquire, Right to Buy and mixed-use property mortgages.

Brilliant Solutions was launched in 1994 as a mortgage club and also offers packaging for bridging, development and commercial loans.

Paul Tilley, chief executive of ESBS, said: “We’re delighted that Brilliant Solutions has invited ESBS to be part of its panel. Our expert team are looking forward to assisting the club members with unique solutions to often complex mortgage criteria scenarios.

Matthew Arena (pictured), managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “ESBS is a lender that has all the flexible and personal underwriting qualities that brokers love so we are looking forward to working with the team at ESBS and bringing their offering closer to brokers and their customers.”

