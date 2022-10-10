You are here: Home - News -

Darlington BS to offer one-off cost of living payment and mental health day

  • 10/10/2022
Darlington BS to offer one-off cost of living payment and mental health day
Darlington Building Society has introduced a one-off payment to employees to support them with cost of living as well as a dispensation for a mental health day.

The one-off payment will be paid in October and December this year, with Andrew Craddock (pictured), Darlington’s chief executive noting that “positive financial health directly links to positive mental wellbeing”.

The “MyDay” holiday will be introduced next year and is in addition to colleagues’ annual holiday entitlement which also includes an extra day off for an employee’s birthday.

Craddock added that the “MyDay” holiday was there for “anybody who simply wants a day to rest and recharge”.

The mutual has also aligned holidays pro rata for all colleagues and pension contribution, with a 10 per cent contribution from Darlington.

 

‘Safe and pleasant environment’

Craddock said: “Darlington Building Society takes its role as an employer seriously. People spend a considerable proportion of their time at work so we put a lot into creating a safe and pleasant working environment for people to thrive in, by protecting colleagues’ wellbeing.”

He added: “We have a number of mental health first aiders, and a strong range of health benefits, including free counselling sessions through an independent third party, should colleagues ever feel like they need to talk to someone away from work.”

Earlier this year, the lender conducted a company-wide pay increase, so every role was benchmarked against the current marketplace. The mutual added it “remains omitted” to paying employees a living wage.

