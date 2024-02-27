You are here: Home - News -

News

Darlington BS recognises broker workload with higher PT proc fee

by:
  • 27/02/2024
  • 0
Darlington BS recognises broker workload with higher PT proc fee
Darlington Building Society has increased the procurement fee paid to brokers for product transfers and retention products to 0.3 per cent.

This was previously 0.2 per cent, and Darlington Building Society said it was done in recognition of the raised expectations placed on brokers following the introduction of Consumer Duty. 

The mutual said meeting the Consumer Duty requirements took more time, particularly in the current competitive mortgage market. 

Chris Blewitt (pictured), head of intermediary distribution at Darlington Building Society, said: “Through ongoing conversations with our broker partners, we know that brokers’ time is tighter than ever at the minute. Brokers are working in a highly competitive market against a backdrop of changing regulation. This all takes more time to find those perfect-fit mortgages for their clients, and we understand.

“That’s why we have enhanced our procurement fees on all product transfers to 0.3 per cent, recognising our valued broker partners’ time. It’s important to reflect on and appreciate the hard work that goes into finding people their dream homes, and the best mortgage for their circumstances and requirements.” 

He added: “We’re here. We’ve heard, we’re helping.” 

This comes after the mutual’s investment in its technology to further support brokers.

All of its mortgages and product transfers can now be processed through the Iress MSO platform and decisions in principle or full mortgage applications can be pre-populated directly from a broker’s CRM into Darlington Building Society’s system. 

It also has a dedicated digital business development manager (BDM) that can go through an application on-screen at any time. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.