Aldermore brings back deals across residential and buy to let

Aldermore has added residential owner-occupied and buy-to-let mortgages across multiple ranges.

The lender has brought back its high loan to value (LTV) £999 fee range for borrowers with smaller deposits.

Rates for borrowers with a deposit of between 85 and 90 per cent LTV start at 7.84 per cent and go up to 9.28 per cent.

Two-year and five-year fixed rates are available for first-time buyers, home movers, those remortgaging and the self-employed.

Buy-to-let mortgages relaunched

Aldermore has also reintroduced a selection of buy-to-let products, supporting portfolio landlords looking to purchase or remortgage.

Individual landlords with single residential investment properties at 75 per cent LTV, cab expect to pay 7.69 per cent with a 1.50 per cent fee to fix for five years.

Multi-property individuals and company landlords with single residential investment properties at 75 per cent LTV are offered a rate of 7.89 per cent fee-free for five years.

And investors in HMO and multi-unit freeholds at up to 75 per cent LTV can fix for five years at 7.99 per cent with a 1.50 per cent fee.

Jon Cooper (pictured), head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “We’re delighted to reintroduce our residential mortgage range to support prospective and existing homeowners.

“At Aldermore, our human underwriting process allows us to dig into the detail of a borrower’s application, which is increasingly crucial in the volatile market conditions that we find ourselves in.

“We’re here to help and empower people that are sometimes overlooked by the high street banks whilst continuing to act as a responsible lender for all our borrowers.”