‘We are in desperate need of product innovation and lender sensitivity’ – Star Letter 14/10/2022

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is response to the article: Over half of homeowners’ fixed rate mortgages will end in three years – Comparethemarket

John Azopardi said: “We are in desperate need of product innovation and lender sensitivity to get us through this current crisis. For instance, why aren’t lenders extending mortgage offer validity by one month to seven months so that there is certainty for clients who want to get an offer in place now, particularly at lower loan to value (LTV). I know the answer will be “the valuation is only valid for six months”.

“Where are the new residential products that allow more of the current high interest to be amortised to the debt so that the payment shock isn’t so great. And what about the major lender who has yet to get moving on opening its product transfer window wider than just three months – despite repeated broker requests.”

He added: “Come on, lenders – some are responding – but others are true laggards.”

Healthy rental market needs to ‘preserve landlords’ rights’

The second comment comes from the story: No-fault evictions to be abolished, PM confirms

Aga Moczynska said: “Well, it will be interesting to see. In the current rental market, full of uncertainties around mortgage rates and tighter regulations, landlords are already contemplating selling up.

“Getting rid of Section 21 will only make it worse and we are struggling with a shortage in rental properties as it is. It cannot be the right thing to do to restrict owners’ rights in order to regain possession of their own property. If we want to have a healthy rental market, we should preserve landlords’ rights in this respect and focus instead on assuring good standard and quality of rental units.”