No-fault evictions to be abolished, PM confirms

The government is going ahead with its plan to get rid of Section 21 notices, also known as no-fault evictions, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

Putting a question to Truss at today’s Prime Minister Questions, Graham Stringer MP, said: “Going back on the commitment to end no-fault evictions is an act of extreme callousness. Can the Prime Minister reassure the 11 million private renters in this country that she will carry out the commitment to get rid of no-fault evictions?”

Truss replied: “I can.”

Pushing out landlords

This comes just days after reports stated the policy could be dropped by the new government along with other previously announced housing market changes.

At the time, Nationwide Building Society said shelving the plans to get rid of the Section 21 notice was “short-sighted”.

Rachael Sinclair, Nationwide’s director of mortgages and financial wellbeing, said: “If the government fails to push ahead with the proposals outlined in the Fairer Private Rented Sector White Paper, it will miss a vital opportunity.

“Rental regulations are crying out for an overhaul and now is the time to act as the cost-of-living crisis further exacerbates the challenges facing the sector, primarily poor conditions. Dropping the proposals at this point is short-sighted and will only add to people’s concerns during what remains a worrying time for many.”

The proposal to ban Section 21 evictions was put forward by former Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove earlier this year as part of potential reforms to the private rental sector.

This has been met with suggestions that the move could lead to an exodus of private landlords from the market if they have fewer means of ending tenancies with difficult tenants.