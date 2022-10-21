One week left to nominate for The Equity Release Awards

Our voting process has changed for 2023, you can still nominate for these categories:

Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 Advisers

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ Advisers

Best Individual Adviser

Best Mortgage Club

Best Distributor for Adviser support, Training & Development

Best Conveyancer

Best Surveyor

Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – both telephony or face to face)

Best Underwriter

Nominate here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/equity-release-awards/nominate/?ERA2023=pressrelease

We will not be accepting any self-nominations for the provider categories. Employees of providers will not be allowed to nominate their own business in any of the provider categories.

All provider categories will be nominated for by a panel of over 50 adviser firms. We will be asking them to submit their top five provider firms in each provider category.

It would be the top three from these combined submissions who would make up the shortlist in each of the provider categories, that would then go on to be assessed by the judging panel.

The Equity Release Awards will take place on 19th January at the Hilton Bankside Hotel.

If you have any questions about The Equity Release Awards please contact lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk.