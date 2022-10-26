You are here: Home - News -

News

Impairment charges suppress Barclays UK’s profits

by:
  • 26/10/2022
  • 0
Impairment charges suppress Barclays UK’s profits
Barclays UK has posted a profit before tax of £1.98bn for the nine months to 30 September as a one-off impairment charge offset the benefits of the rising rate environment.

Profits were flat on last year’s £1.96bn owing to a credit impairment charge of £129m. The bank said this was due to a worsening economic outlook, citing customer vulnerability to high inflation and rising interest rates as two main factors. 

During the quarter, Barclays UK’s pre-tax profit came to £762m, a 69 per cent jump on £451m last year.

The UK business’ total income saw a nine per cent uplift to £5.3bn for the year to date, while its net interest income rose 10 per cent to £4.3bn. For Q3, these figures were £1.9bn and £1.5bn respectively.

Its personal banking income rose 14 per cent to £3.3bn which it said was bolstered by rising rates and strong mortgage originations in 2021. However, this was offset by “mortgage margin compression”. 

The bank’s net interest margin of 2.78 per cent was 25 basis points higher than the same period a year ago. 

Loans and advances to customers went up by two per cent to £205.1bn, which it said was driven by £3bn in mortgage growth. This was slightly impacted by a £7.3bn decline in business banking balances due to the repayment of government scheme lending. Net loans and advances to customers totalled £161.2bn for the period.

The Barclays group saw pre-tax profits of £2bn in Q3 and for the year so far, posted a profit of £5.7bn. 

 

Barclays: ‘Uncertain economic environment’

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, group chief executive at Barclays, said: “We delivered another quarter of strong returns, and achieved income growth in each of our three businesses, with a 17 per cent increase in group income to £6.4bn.

“We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures. Whether helping retail customers to manage their finances or corporate clients navigate markets volatility, we will continue to be focused on meeting their needs.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.