You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS to resume two-year fixed resi deals

by:
  • 27/10/2022
  • 0
Skipton BS to resume two-year fixed resi deals
Skipton Building Society will relaunch its two-year fixed mortgages for residential borrowers tomorrow.

These products will include rate reductions of up to 0.59 per cent as well as the reintroduction of no fee options and the larger loans range. 

The lender resumed lending to new borrowers at the start of this month following a temporary withdrawal from the market at the end of September. 

Details on the relaunched two-year fixes will be available on Skipton’s intermediary website on Friday. 

Charlotte Harrison (pictured), head of products at Skipton Building Society, said: “Following the reduction in our mortgage range at the end of last month, I’m pleased we’re able to continue expanding the range to support more new customers to the Society alongside balancing the service we provide to existing customers. 

“These latest changes see more customer choice between fee and fee-free products. Equally, I’m happy we’ve been able to reduce a number of rates quite significantly, meaning customers have access to better deals.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.