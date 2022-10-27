Skipton BS to resume two-year fixed resi deals

Skipton Building Society will relaunch its two-year fixed mortgages for residential borrowers tomorrow.

These products will include rate reductions of up to 0.59 per cent as well as the reintroduction of no fee options and the larger loans range.

The lender resumed lending to new borrowers at the start of this month following a temporary withdrawal from the market at the end of September.

Details on the relaunched two-year fixes will be available on Skipton’s intermediary website on Friday.

Charlotte Harrison (pictured), head of products at Skipton Building Society, said: “Following the reduction in our mortgage range at the end of last month, I’m pleased we’re able to continue expanding the range to support more new customers to the Society alongside balancing the service we provide to existing customers.

“These latest changes see more customer choice between fee and fee-free products. Equally, I’m happy we’ve been able to reduce a number of rates quite significantly, meaning customers have access to better deals.”