More2Life updates offer condition guide

Equity release provider More2Life has issued an updated offer condition guide for advisers to help them manage a range of scenarios.

The guide is expected to streamline the application to completion process and support advisers with any complications which may come up. It will be distributed directly to advisers and hosted on the lender’s website under the Learning Lab portal.

More2Life warned that some conditions could double the usual time it takes to get from offer to completion. The conditions included in the lender’s factsheet suggest what to do if a property has solar panels, a septic tank or any estate charges among other possibilities.

Such factors may require obtaining additional documentation.

Les Pick (pictured), director of manufacturing and adviser propositions at More2Life, said: “At More2Life, we understand that advisers can’t always predict every nuance of an application for their clients, so we aim to provide all the support they need to make the process smoother. The latest edition to our suite of resources gives an overview of the most common offer conditions and how to best manage them, so advisers and clients can avoid costly delays.

“We hope this concise factsheet can guide advisers how to best serve their clients and offers support during this particularly turbulent economic period. It reflects our commitment to provide educational tools and materials so that advisers can continue to provide excellent service for their clients even when things are challenging.”