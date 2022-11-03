Remortgage instructions and completions fall slightly in September – LMS

Remortgage instruction and completions decreased by three and six per cent respectively in September, which is possibly due to the month typically being a “big time for early repayment charge (ERC) expiries”.

According to LMS’ monthly remortgage snapshot for September, the overall cancellation rate fell by 21 per cent to 5.61 per cent while pipeline cases grew by 10 per cent month-on-month.

Around 68 per cent opted for a five-year fixed rate, whilst 22 per cent selected a two-year fix and four per cent chose a 10-year fix. Only one per cent selected a tracker.

Over half, 59 per cent, said the motivation for a fixed rate was security over monthly repayments, and 31 per cent said they were worried about the economy and wanted to lock in a deal now.

Only nine per cent said they chose a fixed rate due to broker recommendation.

The primary goal of remortgaging was to release equity in a property, and 24 per cent said they wanted to lock in a deal and gain long-term security. Around 21 per cent said they wanted lower monthly repayments.

Around half increased their total loan size, with the average loan size increase post remortgage coming to £21,993. For those that reduced total loan size the average loan size decrease came to £13,718.

Over half, 59 per cent, upped their monthly remortgage repayments, with the average monthly repayment increase coming to £236 and the average monthly repayment decrease was £251.

‘Completion to pick up in October’

Nick Chadbourne (pictured), chief executive of LMS, said: “There is no doubt that this is a stressful time for borrowers as they experience an upwards pressure on their mortgage payments, but the end of September is traditionally a big time for ERC expiries.

“This typically means a drop in completions and a swell in pipelines as firms get ready to process these cases on the 1 October. The market volatility caused by the mini Budget also saw instructions drop as lenders immediately withdrew products, so all in all, the statistics show what we would expect.”

He continued: “With the ERC expiry date and the fact that those lucky enough to secure a rate before the budget will see their cases flow through to completion, we expect completions to pick up in October, but it will also likely be a month of anomalies as the ongoing economic instability and changing policy will cause lenders to enter and leave the market with various products as appropriate.”