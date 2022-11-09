Natwest updates case tracking system for brokers and cuts rates

Natwest will introduce a “new and improved” case tracking system for brokers, allowing them to submit and track cases in one place and lessening the need to call the lender for case updates.

The system will be available for brokers and broker administrators submitting mortgage applications to the lender.

The launch comes after a successful pilot with “selected brokers”.

The lender said that the system offers real-time updates and case updates online, which will save the broker time as there is no need to call to chase cases. It added that the system is “simple and easy to use”.

Gary Sutherland, distribution director at Natwest, said: “We are continually looking at ways to improve the service and experience for brokers with Natwest.

“Our new case tracking system will make it easier for brokers and save them time enabling them to track cases online and in real-time.”

Rate reductions

The bank has also announced rate reductions of up to 75 basis points (bps) across mortgages for both new and existing borrowers.

For new borrowers, rates on two-year fixes for purchase have been decreased by up to 50bps. This includes the 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage with a £995 fee which has gone down from 6.37 per cent to 5.87 per cent.

The fee-free alternative has been cut by 0.48 per cent to 6.12 per cent.

At 90 per cent LTV, the £995 fee-paying product has been reduced from 6.54 per cent to 6.04 per cent and the fee-free option has been cut from 6.74 per cent to 6.39 per cent.

Two-year fixed remortgages have also been reduced by as much as 55bps and now range from 5.89 per cent for a £995 fee-paying product at 60 per cent LTV up to 6.14 per cent for the equivalent deal at 90 per cent LTV.

Five-year fixed remortgage and purchase products have also had rate cuts of up to 75bps.

Two-year tracker mortgages for both purchase and remortgage, two and five-year fixed for first-time buyers, shared equity, Help to Buy, Mortgage Guarantee, buy-to-let and green mortgages have all also seen reductions in pricing.

Two and five-year switcher rates for standard, high value and buy-to-let borrowers have also reduced in rate.

Rates for existing products will be available until 10.30pm 9 November.