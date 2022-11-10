You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax and Accord Mortgages cut rates – round-up

by:
  • 10/11/2022
  • 0
Halifax and Accord Mortgages cut rates – round-up
Halifax has reduced rates for select products between 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.31 per cent.

Its fee-free two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV has been lowered by 0.31 per cent to 5.88 per cent.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, along with its fee-free version up to 75 per cent LTV, have fallen by 0.25 per cent to 5.49 per cent respectively.

Its two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.31 per cent to 5.7 per cent. It is subject to £999 fee.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV, have gone down by 0.25 per cent to 5.41 per cent. Both are subject to £999 fee.

Loans sizes ranging between £25,000 and £1m are available.

 

Accord Mortgages lowers rates by up to 0.58 per cent

Accord Mortgages has decreased rates by up to 0.58 per cent on fixed rate deals up to 75 per cent LTV.

It includes a five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 5.55 per cent to 5.45 per cent. It is available for purchase and remortgage, has a £2,495 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

A two-year fixed rate up to 65 per cent LTV has fallen from 6.22 per cent to 5.64 per cent. It is available for purchase and remortgage, £1,495 fee free standard valuation and £150 cashback.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV has gone down from 6.26 per cent to 5.7 per cent. It is available for both house purchase and remortgage, comes with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and £150 cashback.

Accord Mortgages has brought out a range of five-year fixed rates with no early repayment charges with rates beginning from 6.26 per cent at 60 per cent LTV. They come with a £2,495 fee and free standard valuation for house purchase and remortgage.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer rate reductions across our range, as well as re-introducing early repayment charge-free products which provide landlords with greater flexibility. We hope the new range will be well received.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.