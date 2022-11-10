Halifax and Accord Mortgages cut rates – round-up

Halifax has reduced rates for select products between 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.31 per cent.

Its fee-free two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV has been lowered by 0.31 per cent to 5.88 per cent.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, along with its fee-free version up to 75 per cent LTV, have fallen by 0.25 per cent to 5.49 per cent respectively.

Its two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.31 per cent to 5.7 per cent. It is subject to £999 fee.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV, have gone down by 0.25 per cent to 5.41 per cent. Both are subject to £999 fee.

Loans sizes ranging between £25,000 and £1m are available.

Accord Mortgages lowers rates by up to 0.58 per cent

Accord Mortgages has decreased rates by up to 0.58 per cent on fixed rate deals up to 75 per cent LTV.

It includes a five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 5.55 per cent to 5.45 per cent. It is available for purchase and remortgage, has a £2,495 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

A two-year fixed rate up to 65 per cent LTV has fallen from 6.22 per cent to 5.64 per cent. It is available for purchase and remortgage, £1,495 fee free standard valuation and £150 cashback.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV has gone down from 6.26 per cent to 5.7 per cent. It is available for both house purchase and remortgage, comes with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and £150 cashback.

Accord Mortgages has brought out a range of five-year fixed rates with no early repayment charges with rates beginning from 6.26 per cent at 60 per cent LTV. They come with a £2,495 fee and free standard valuation for house purchase and remortgage.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer rate reductions across our range, as well as re-introducing early repayment charge-free products which provide landlords with greater flexibility. We hope the new range will be well received.”