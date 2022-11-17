Accord Mortgages and MPowered Mortgages cut rates – round-up

Accord Mortgages will reduce rates in its residential range by up to 0.32 per cent, the third rate change the lender has made in recent weeks.

The change comes into play from 9am on 18 November.

Five-year fixed rates will start from 5.29 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), down from 5.52 per cent previously. It is available for purchase and comes with £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

The lender is also cutting its Deposit Unlock products with fee-free five-year fixed rates starting from 6.1 per cent, down from 6.42 per cent. This is available for new build purchases up to 95 per cent LTV and comes with free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

The Deposit Unlock product with £495 fee is priced at 6.04 per cent, down from 6.32 per cent.

Gemma Hyland, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased the market is showing such positive signs of improvement which is enabling us to make these types of changes in quick succession.

“There’s improvements for a variety of different clients with this new range, but with the end of Help to Buy looming we’re sure that improving our Deposit Unlock options will give brokers more welcome choice for new build buyers.”

Standard Variable Rate (SVR) discounted products have also been cut by up to 0.30 per cent.

MPowered Mortgages lowers two and three-year fixed rates

Fintech mortgage lender MPowered Mortgages has lowered rates across its two and three-year fixed rates.

Residential two-year fixed products with a £999 arrangement fee have been cut by up to 0.16 per cent for products at 75 per cent LTV and 0.11 per cent for products at 85 per cent LTV.

Fee-free products have been reduced by up to 0.21 per cent at 75 per cent LTV and 0.2 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

The lender has also expanded the LTV availability for its two-year fixed rates to encompass 60 and 80 per cent LTV tiers.

Three-year fixed rates with £999 fee have fallen by up to 0.15 per cent at 75 and 85 per cent LTV.