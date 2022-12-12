You are here: Home - News -

News

Regulate homeowners to insulate walls and improve efficiency – Resolution Foundation

by:
  • 12/12/2022
  • 0
Regulate homeowners to insulate walls and improve efficiency – Resolution Foundation
Homeowners should be mandated to improve the energy efficiency of their homes by 2035 with penalties for non-compliance, says think tank The Resolution Foundation.

Regulating homeowners is the only way to meet the challenge of transitioning the UK to a net zero economy, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Research by the body found 9m homes in the UK have walls that need significant upgrading.

But doing the works on homes often does not make economic sense, with a typical upfront cost of £8,000 to improve the efficiency of walls taking almost 20 years to recover costs through bill savings.

The works also cause significant disruption.

In terms of making homes greener, the low hanging fruit has been the target while the issue of poorly insulated walls has largely been ignored.

As a result, many property owners assume that improving home efficiency is more straightforward than it is, the Resolution Foundation said in a briefing note.

The think tank suggested that the only way to get people to do the works required is for the government to push through regulation that force people into making changes while covering costs for the poorest.

Four in 10 homes in poorest neighbourhoods have inefficient walls compared to three in 10 in the richest areas.

The think tank said homeowners with assets of less than £100,000 should see costs covered while on assets of £250,000 the homeowner would cover half of costs.

The report added that the construction industry could largely cope with these demands for works but some areas may need local skills accelerators.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.