Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/01/2023

  06/01/2023
As we entered the New Year, readers were keen to get up to speed on expectations for mortgage pricing, base rate, inflation and house prices.

News that Persimmon was launching 10-month mortgage free offers and Halifax was bringing out tracker deals after four years also piqued readers’ interest in the first week of 2023.

There have also been a number of people moves this week, including Foundation hiring Sarah Hartwell as regional account manager.

 

Mortgage pricing: where are we now and what can we expect?

 

Base rate to hit 4.5 per cent and nine other predictions for 2023 – Capital Economics

 

Persimmon launches 10-month ‘mortgage free’ offer

 

New BTL rates at Accord and Paragon – round-up

 

Halifax resumes tracker deals after four years

 

House prices fall for fourth straight month ‒ Nationwide

 

Buy-to-let mortgage competition returned in time for the New Year – Armstrong

 

Letting agent banned over Bounce Back Loan abuse

 

Social media, targeting niches and gaining exposure: the changes brokers are making in 2023

 

Foundation Home Loans hires Vida’s Hartwell

 

