Foundation Home Loans hires Vida’s Hartwell

Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has hired Sarah Hartwell (pictured) who was most recently corporate sales manager at Vida Homeloans.

Hartwell starts as regional account manager, effective immediately, covering the South.

In its sales team, the company currently has eight regional account managers, two national sales managers and one director of sales.

She previously worked at Vida Homeloans for nearly five years, initially joining as key account manager and then as corporate sales manager.

Vida underwent a strategic review last year, which led to the firm combining its intermediary relationship and decision-making teams into one unit.

The intermediary relationship team in the hub is led by Helen Cawthra and is supported by national account managers.

Hartwell worked as a business development manager (BDM) for over 11 years at Nationwide Building Society, and before that as a BDM at Northern Rock for nearly three years.

She also worked as a senior mortgage consultant at Countrywide Financial Services.

Grant Hendry, sales director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce Sarah’s appointment as our newest regional account manager joining an already strong sales team within Foundation. Sarah herself brings with her a vast amount of experience having worked across multiple lenders in a variety of sales roles over the past two decades.

“She will already be well-known to advisers across the South region and we are certain she will provide all the expertise, support and resource they need in order to support their specialist residential and buy-to-let clients. It’s very positive to be starting the year off with such an excellent addition to the team and we at Foundation are looking forward to delivering the product solutions advisers and their clients need throughout 2023.”