You are here: Home - News -

News

Foundation Home Loans hires Vida’s Hartwell

by:
  • 04/01/2023
  • 0
Foundation Home Loans hires Vida’s Hartwell
Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has hired Sarah Hartwell (pictured) who was most recently corporate sales manager at Vida Homeloans.

Hartwell starts as regional account manager, effective immediately, covering the South.

In its sales team, the company currently has eight regional account managers, two national sales managers and one director of sales.

She previously worked at Vida Homeloans for nearly five years, initially joining as key account manager and then as corporate sales manager.

Vida underwent a strategic review last year, which led to the firm combining its intermediary relationship and decision-making teams into one unit.

The intermediary relationship team in the hub is led by Helen Cawthra and is supported by national account managers.

Hartwell worked as a business development manager (BDM) for over 11 years at Nationwide Building Society, and before that as a BDM at Northern Rock for nearly three years.

She also worked as a senior mortgage consultant at Countrywide Financial Services.

Grant Hendry, sales director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce Sarah’s appointment as our newest regional account manager joining an already strong sales team within Foundation. Sarah herself brings with her a vast amount of experience having worked across multiple lenders in a variety of sales roles over the past two decades.

“She will already be well-known to advisers across the South region and we are certain she will provide all the expertise, support and resource they need in order to support their specialist residential and buy-to-let clients. It’s very positive to be starting the year off with such an excellent addition to the team and we at Foundation are looking forward to delivering the product solutions advisers and their clients need throughout 2023.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.