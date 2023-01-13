You are here: Home - News -

Newcastle BS adds two-year fixes to mortgage offering

  • 13/01/2023
Newcastle Intermediaries has launched two-year fixed rates to its mortgage range.

The products are available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

This includes a product with a rate of 4.75 per cent. It has an early repayment charge (ERC) of two per cent in the first year of the fixed rate term, then this drops to one per cent in the second year. This has a £999 fee and allows overpayments of 10 per cent each year. 

The fee-free option has a rate of 4.99 per cent and has the same ERC structure. It also allows overpayments of 10 per cent each year. 

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re always looking at the changing needs of the market and how we can deliver greater benefits to borrowers who may require both long and short-term mortgage products. 

“Our latest range of highly competitive two-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.8 per cent and provide brokers with greater choice in attractive options for those clients in need of shorter-term solutions.”  

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

