Access FS announces first broker academy for 2023

Mortgage and protection broker firm Access Financial Services has announced its first adviser academy of the year.

Last year, the firm graduated 100 advisers as part of its pledge to bring new people into the industry.

The online academy will start on 23 January and be attended by up to 15 people. There will be around 10 sessions held this year.

The year-long program is tailored to the attendees and their experience, and gives them the opportunity to become self-employed brokers.

The course includes role play where attendees learn about the different needs of clients and how to find the right products. Attendees also receive product knowledge, compliance and sales training.

More experienced brokers will learn advanced sales techniques, mentoring and upsell skills.

When they graduate, attendees will receive additional support which includes oversight and mentoring.

Access: ‘Looking forward to building on growth’

Karl Wilkinson (pictured), CEO of Access FS, said: “Despite the negative downturn in the economy, it is a positive sign to see so many people keen to learn, develop, and grow their skills sets. The mortgage market will always remain strong and there will always be a demand for the pro-active, customer-focused mortgage and protection adviser.

“With more planned academies this year than ever before, we look forward to building upon the considerable growth Access FS witnessed in 2022.”

He said: “We strive to create a collaborative working environment where brokers are not only supported through the training and guidance we provide them with, but they also provide help and co-operation to each other. We think this makes us quite unique in the industry, which much of the feedback from our brokers is a testament to.”