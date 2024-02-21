You are here: Home - News -

News

Simplybiz sets up adviser academy with Competent Adviser

by:
  • 21/02/2024
  • 0
Simplybiz sets up adviser academy with Competent Adviser
Mortgage club Simplybiz has launched online portal ‘MyLearning Academy’ in partnership with training firm Competent Adviser.

The academy is immediately available to directly authorised (DA) member firms of Simplybiz and includes qualifications ranging from CeMAP to AF5. 

It can be tailored to each adviser’s level of experience, whether they are an experienced adviser or new to the sector. The programme also supports qualifications from institutions such as the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). 

It has been developed with Competent Adviser’s online study support programme and courses are broken down. Each module has reading and test assignments included. 

Simplybiz’s parent company Fintel acquired Competent Adviser in July last year, and this was the first acquisition through its Fintel IQ arm, which provides fintech and support services. 

Marc Thompson, director of adviser services at Simplybiz – which last year added to its compliance team – said: “As a result of the increasing value of advice, our members have told us that client growth is their number one priority for 2024. We believe that the introduction of the MyLearning Academy will prove invaluable to firms who want to both train the next generation of advisers and increase the number of clients they are able to see.  

“Competent Adviser is renowned as a market-leading provider of online study support for advisers, and is the perfect partner to help us bring the MyLearning Academy to Simplybiz members.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.