Simplybiz sets up adviser academy with Competent Adviser

Mortgage club Simplybiz has launched online portal ‘MyLearning Academy’ in partnership with training firm Competent Adviser.

The academy is immediately available to directly authorised (DA) member firms of Simplybiz and includes qualifications ranging from CeMAP to AF5.

It can be tailored to each adviser’s level of experience, whether they are an experienced adviser or new to the sector. The programme also supports qualifications from institutions such as the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

It has been developed with Competent Adviser’s online study support programme and courses are broken down. Each module has reading and test assignments included.

Simplybiz’s parent company Fintel acquired Competent Adviser in July last year, and this was the first acquisition through its Fintel IQ arm, which provides fintech and support services.

Marc Thompson, director of adviser services at Simplybiz – which last year added to its compliance team – said: “As a result of the increasing value of advice, our members have told us that client growth is their number one priority for 2024. We believe that the introduction of the MyLearning Academy will prove invaluable to firms who want to both train the next generation of advisers and increase the number of clients they are able to see.

“Competent Adviser is renowned as a market-leading provider of online study support for advisers, and is the perfect partner to help us bring the MyLearning Academy to Simplybiz members.”