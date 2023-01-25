PMS and Sesame launch refinance mortgages with Skipton BS

PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network, part of Sesame Bankhall Group, have worked with Skipton Building Society to launch two mortgages.

The products are exclusive to members of PMS and Sesame for residential borrowers who are remortgaging or seeking a product transfer.

The mortgages are available at up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV), one is a two-year fix with a rate of 4.79 per cent and a five-year fix priced at 4.29 per cent.

There are no application, arrangement or completion fees.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), strategic relationships director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Offering customers financial certainty and value for money in these volatile economic times is important, which is why we believe these attractive fixed rate mortgage products will be popular with our members.

“We have worked closely with the team at Skipton Building Society to bring these new products to market, which will increase the refinance options available for advisers and their customers. I would like to thank Skipton Building Society for once again showing its commitment and support for our members at PMS and Sesame.”