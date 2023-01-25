TSB slashes rates; Accord Mortgages cuts BTL rates – round-up

TSB has reduced rates across residential, affordable housing, buy-to-let, product transfer and additional borrowing ranges by up to 1.15 per cent.

The changes come into force from Friday.

On the residential side, two-year fixed house purchase deal up to 90 per cent LTV have fallen by 0.5 per cent.

Five-year fixed house purchase products up to 95 per cent LTV have gone down by up to 0.55 per cent and 10-year fixed house purchase deals up to 75 per cent LTV have decreased by around 1.15 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed remortgage up to 90 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.65 per cent and three and 10-year fixed remortgage up to 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 1.8 per cent.

In its affordable housing range, five-year fixed shared ownership house purchase up to 90 per cent LTV has decreased by around 1.55 per cent.

The two-year fixed shared ownership remortgage up to 85 per cent LTV has fallen by up to 0.4 per cent and five-year fixed shared equity house purchase up to the same LTV has decreased from 1.2 per cent.

Two-year fixed shared equity remortgage products up to 80 per cent LTV pricing went down by up to 0.6 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, two and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage deals up to 75 per cent LTV have reduced by up to 0.8 per cent.

The lender has cut 10-year fixed product transfer residential deals up to 75 per cent LTV by around 1.15 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed residential product transfer up to 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.55 per cent and buy-to-let product transfers up to 75 per cent LTV reduced by up to 0.8 per cent.

Additional borrowing two and five-year fixed buy-to-let deals up to 75 per cent LTV have gone down by around 0.8 per cent and two and five-year fixed residential products up to 80 per cent LTV will fall by around 0.4 per cent.

Accord Mortgages reduces rates by up to 0.17 per cent

Intermediary-only lender Accord Mortgages is reducing buy-to-let rates across all loan to value (LTV) tiers up to 0.17 per cent.

The changes come into force from 27 January at 8am.

This includes a five-year fixed purchase rate deal at 60 per cent LTV which has gone from 4.97 per cent to 4.82 per cent. It comes with a £1.995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

A two-year fixed remortgage product at 60 per cent LTV has gone down from 5.07 per cent to 4.9 per cent. It is subject to a £1,995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

A two-year fixed purchase deal up to 75 per cent LTV has decreased from 5.38 per cent to 5.35 per cent. It comes with a £1,495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate for remortgage deal up to 75 per cent LTV has reduced from 5.39 per cent to 5.46 per cent. It offers a legal service and free standard valuation.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to cut buy-to-let rates even further, ensuring our product range remains as competitive as possible for our brokers and their clients in a rapidly changing environment.

“Cutting rates across LTVs also means landlords can benefit from even better value, regardless of the equity they have, and can choose from a variety of different options, including some with no initial product fee, and others which come with cashback.”