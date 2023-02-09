Leeds BS teams up with FinTech North to pioneer homebuying solutions

Leeds Building Society has partnered with FinTech North to allow “ongoing engagement” with the fintech sector and start a “collaborative relationship” to find innovative solutions.

FinTech North is an open and collaborative platform for firms to share ideas, challenges and best practice. It showcases innovative start-ups and scales-ups and encourages connections between companies.

The mutual will host the Leeds FinTech Report 2023 Launch Event at its offices on Sovereign Street to herald its collaboration.

Leeds Building Society said working with FinTech North would “bring cutting-edge thought leadership and technology together” to help solve homeownership problems.

The lender added that the partnership showed its “ongoing engagement” with the fintech sector and start of a “collaborative relationship” to find innovative solutions for customers.

Vanessa Roberts, head of strategy at Leeds Building Society, said: “Making homeownership more achievable is the driver behind everything we do at Leeds Building Society. By partnering with FinTech North we hope to be able to work with new partners to trial and implement new solutions for our members.

“We hope to enhance the accessibility and affordability of borrowing and make saving for a home easier in order to help more people onto and up the housing ladder.”

He continued: “We are proud to be championing the FinTech sector in one of the UK’s top regions for financial services. We’ve already achieved some impressive feats, such as adopting cloud-based capabilities to become best-in-class for decision-making on lending.

“Through this partnership with FinTech North we will be looking at solutions to help our aspirational homeowners navigate the cost-of-living crisis, and how we can provide meaningful support to our members.”

Joe Roche, engagement manager at FinTech North, said: “As the focal point for the FinTech community in the Northern Powerhouse we are thrilled to welcome Leeds Building Society to join our collaborative ecosystem.

“Sharing ideas and challenges means that we can facilitate connections and learn from one another and help deliver solutions to benefit customers.”