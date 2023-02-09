You are here: Home - News -

Skipton BS adds deals and cuts rates; MPowered Mortgages lowers pricing – round-up

  • 09/02/2023
Skipton Building Society has reduced rates for select higher loan to value (LTV) deals and added new products.

The changes come into force from 9am Friday 10 February.

Two and five-year residential fixed rate deals at 80 and 85 per cent LTV have gone down by 0.13 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate with £995 fee at 85 per cent LTV has gone down from 5.02 per cent to 4.89 per cent.

It has also added residential two and five-year products with £995 fee and £250 cashback.

This includes a five-year fixed residential remortgage-only deal at 80 per cent LTV priced at 4.54 per cent and 4.57 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

The lender has also brought out two and five-year fixed rates with £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

An example is five-year fixed residential purchase and remortgage deal at 80 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.64 per cent.

 

MPowered Mortgages lowers two and five-year fixed rates

Fintech mortgage lender MPowered Mortgages has lowered rates for homebuyers and remortgagors for both two and five-year fixed terms.

Prime two-year fixed rate deals have fallen by up to 0.31 per cent, with rates starting from 4.54 per cent for purchases and 4.39 per cent for remortgages. Both come with an £1,999 arrangement fee.

Fee-free versions begin at 4.94 per cent for purchases and remortgages.

Five-year fixed rate deals have also been reduced, with remortgage pricing starting at 4.13 per cent and purchases at 4.14 per cent.

All applications come with a free valuations and remortgage applications come with £500 cashback on completion.

Emma Hollingworth, managing director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to announce our new rates as part of efforts to meet the needs of homeowners and buyers during what is a challenging time to purchase or remortgage a home.

“The good news is rates are coming down, and we hope to continue to be able to offer competitive mortgages to prospective and existing homeowners.”

She continued: “As ever, seeking independent professional advice is critical for those looking to buy or remortgage at this point in time. Brokers can help borrowers access and understand the products most suited to them, allowing them to make an informed decision when it comes to their mortgage.”

 

