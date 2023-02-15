You are here: Home - News -

News

Conveyancing fees leapt last year for leasehold

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 15/02/2023
  • 0
Conveyancing fees leapt last year for leasehold
Legal fees for leasehold purchases and remortgages in England and Wales spiked last year by nearly 23 and 38 per cent respectively, which conveyancers attribute to extra man hours and the complexity of the work.

 

A survey of 100 conveyancers from home sales and auction company Property Solvers indicates legal firms are asking for higher legal fees on leasehold flats and properties, against a lower average eight per cent uplift for freehold properties.

Average fees for freehold house purchases have increased from £1,092.89 to £1,184.21 since early 2022.

This represents increases of 2.61 per cent for home sales and 8.02 per cent for purchases against similar data collected in early 2022.

Property values in the quote request never exceeded £300,000 for purchase or sale and the fees do not include disbursements like telegraphic transfer charges, searches or identity checks.

The property sales company approached 100 conveyancing firms for direct quotes. It was assumed that a mortgage was being redeemed upon sale completion or the property was being purchased with a mortgage.

Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers, said: “The increase in leasehold conveyancing fees reflects the extra workload required and the idiosyncratic nature of the work.

“Despite inflationary pressures, it would seem that many conveyancing firms have decided not to increase their fees too drastically.”

He said variation between firms can be wide, often depending on a firm’s location and reputation with purchase quotes ranging from £648 right up to £1,700 or £298 to £1,200 for remortgaging, with VAT added. But he added that the lowest fees may not reflect the best overall service.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Mortgage Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.