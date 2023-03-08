Saffron BS ups maximum loan sizes

For all residential and buy-to-let loans, including self-employed, up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) the maximum loan size is set at £3m, up from around £1m previously.

Up to 90 per cent LTV the maximum loan size has doubled from £500,000 to £1m.

For self-build loans the maximum loan size has increased form £2m to £3m. The lender said that this reflected “increased demand”.

The lender said this would be its “standard proposition moving forward” and the change would be “permanent”.

Tony Hall (pictured), head of business development at Saffron Building Society, said: “Increasing our lending capabilities across our product portfolio shows our commitment and drive to lead within the specialist lending arena.

“We work closely with brokers, and we listen. Feedback received over recent months has shown a real appetite for larger loans, especially within the self-build and self-employed markets, so we have delivered.”

Saffron Building Society completed its return to the mortgage market in January, after having to pause new mortgage application excepting self-build in August to protect its service levels.

The lender has returned to market with a full range of products along with some rate cuts across its buy-to-let, first-time buyer, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), owner-occupier and green residential products.