The Buy to Let Market Forum returns with three new venues

The conference will be taking place at Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton on 19 April, Sixways Stadium, Worcester on 20 April, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff on 26 April and Fontwell Park Racecourse, West Sussex on 27 April.

Bolton, Worcester and West Sussex are the three locations to be added to the bill.

The events will bring together buy-to-let lenders and advisers to address current issues, deepen relationships, foster understanding, improve and evolve the sector, with the ultimate aim of improving customer outcomes.

Mortgage Solutions is also glad to welcome back OSB Group, who will be delivering this year’s opening plenary session.

The session will focus on where the buy-to-let market is headed, sharing with advisers the potential opportunities the sector may provide across the next year. Advisers will be given additional insight on how the private rental sector has been affected by recent and upcoming policy changes, in addition to discussing the challenges presented by affordability.

The session will be presented across our four locations by Simon Cockerill, head of intermediary sales development (Bolton), Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance (Worcester) and Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director (Cardiff and West Sussex).