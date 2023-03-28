Paradigm adds Darlington BS to lender panel

Mortgage, protection and compliance services firm Paradigm has brought on Darlington Intermediaries to its lender panel.

Paradigm members will be able to access the lender’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

Darlington specifically focuses on complex mortgage and borrower cases, and offers a range of specialist options including self-build, expats and income stretch for higher earners.

The lender assesses mortgage application individually and will work with advisers to make sure the client gets the most appropriate mortgage for their needs.

Some deals are limited by postcode, with certain deals only available in Darlington, Cleveland, Durham, York, Sunderland and Harrogate.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm, said: “As advisers will know, the mutual sector has often been the one pushing the envelope in the mortgage market over the last decade, moving into more specialist areas and recognising there are plenty of borrowers who have more complex needs and circumstances that need addressing.

“This is why we are very pleased to be bringing Darlington Intermediaries onto the Paradigm panel with its range of residential and buy-to-let products specifically suited to those clients who are not of the vanilla variety.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to working with the team at Darlington Intermediaries to showcase its proposition to our members.”

Chris Blewett, head of intermediary distribution at Darlington Intermediaries, said: “The strapline we use at Darlington is, ‘We make complex cases simple’, and we do that through our common sense underwriting and flexible lending criteria which underpins our personalised approach to lending.

“I am delighted we will now be offering our award-winning proposition through Paradigm Mortgage Services, allowing their broker partners a range of flexible lending options to further support their clients’ home ownership goals.”